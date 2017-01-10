Fraternity chapter at IU suspended after hazing problems
The governing body of Delta Tau Delta has suspended the charter for the fraternity's chapter at Indiana University Bloomington following problems with hazing. Jim Russell, executive vice president of the national fraternity, says there is "no place for hazing in Delta Tau Delta" and it's "absolutely contrary to our values and will not be tolerated."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Lewie219
|10
|Josh Chandler is a scammer, beware!
|Dec 18
|Scammeralert
|1
|Monroe County Library - CATS - Matthew Stockwell
|Dec 12
|anonymous tip
|1
|Man charged with child molesting, battery
|Dec 11
|anonymous tip
|1
|Why did Wilson Resign?????
|Dec '16
|HighschoolFootbal...
|1
|Does Spencer need a taxi? (Jan '13)
|Dec '16
|Yup
|3
|Mayor John Hamilton
|Nov '16
|Judge David Hamilton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC