Consulting firms announce merger

The benefits consulting firms of Indiana Benefits Inc. and Blue Benefits Consulting Inc. have announced their merger, effective Jan. 2. The office will operate as Blue Benefits Consulting and continue to be located in Indiana Benefit Inc.'s Bloomington location, according to a news release from the firm. Indiana Benefits was founded in 1982 by Terri and Peter Gould and has focused on servicing retirement and benefit plans for Indiana businesses throughout its 35-year tenure.
