College professor visits Seymour High School choral department
The messages included "Random acts of kindness," "Move, soar, sail," "Just do it," "No one can make you feel inferior without consent," "How you do anything is how you do everything" "and "Positive attitude, charge ahead, enjoy yourself." These were among the thoughts Thomas King, assistant professor of music at DePauw University in Greencastle, shared while talking about vocal technique with three different choirs.
