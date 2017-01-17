Cleveland Orchestra member leads Suzu...

Cleveland Orchestra member leads Suzuki-style violin class at Bloomington public school

Friday Jan 20

Out of all the students in all of Bloomington's public schools, they were the ones who got a hands-on lesson Thursday with a member of the renowned Cleveland Orchestra. No matter that they're just beginners, still learning how to hold their bows and produce clear sounds.

