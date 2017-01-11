AB BioTechnologies to Build a New GMP...

AB BioTechnologies to Build a New GMP Mfg. Facility

AB BioTechnologies has unveiled plans to invest $10.5 million to construct and equip a new 23,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Bloomington, IN, and create up to 33 jobs by 2020. The company will add manufacturing services for formulating, filling, freeze-drying, and packaging injectable drugs for clinical trial studies.

