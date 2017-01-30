A 74-Year-Old Man Was Arrested After Serving Marijuana Laced Cookies At Church
A 74-year-old Bloomington man was arrested after he served THC laced cookies to parishioners at St. John's Catholic Church back in May. Six churchgoers ended up in the emergency room May 22, 2016 after they ate THC-laced cookies after mass at St. John The Apostle Church. The cookies were distributed by Jones, who is a long-time church member, after morning mass at the Ellettsville church.
