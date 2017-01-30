A 74-Year-Old Man Was Arrested After ...

A 74-Year-Old Man Was Arrested After Serving Marijuana Laced Cookies At Church

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

A 74-year-old Bloomington man was arrested after he served THC laced cookies to parishioners at St. John's Catholic Church back in May. Six churchgoers ended up in the emergency room May 22, 2016 after they ate THC-laced cookies after mass at St. John The Apostle Church. The cookies were distributed by Jones, who is a long-time church member, after morning mass at the Ellettsville church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indiana couple have opened their own rodent san... 20 hr bcobainb 1
4000 muslim woman being deported from indianapolis Sat F ALLAH 1
Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16) Jan 23 Idk but 11
James Hamlett Jan 19 Brian Dunham 1
Josh Chandler is a scammer, beware! Dec '16 Scammeralert 1
Monroe County Library - CATS - Matthew Stockwell Dec '16 anonymous tip 1
News Man charged with child molesting, battery Dec '16 anonymous tip 1
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,207 • Total comments across all topics: 278,401,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC