4-star ATH Juwan Burgess flips from USC to Indiana

Friday Jan 20 Read more: The Crimson Quarry

Indiana just nabbed the biggest star of the 2017 recruiting class to date - and Tom Allen might have his son to thank. Thomas Allen, a just-enrolled freshman at Indiana just a few days into his collegiate career, helped to bring his Plant High School teammate Whop Philyor to Bloomington to play for his father earlier this week.

