3 Midwest HIEs begin exchanging patie...

3 Midwest HIEs begin exchanging patient data

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Health Data Management

Three health information exchanges in the Midwest are exchanging patient data in a significant step forward to develop and test a Patient Centered Data Home that could serve as a model for exchanging data between HIEs nationwide. The initiative is part of a larger pilot funded by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology to improve interoperability between HIEs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Health Data Management.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16) Dec 27 Lewie219 10
Josh Chandler is a scammer, beware! Dec 18 Scammeralert 1
Monroe County Library - CATS - Matthew Stockwell Dec 12 anonymous tip 1
News Man charged with child molesting, battery Dec 11 anonymous tip 1
Why did Wilson Resign????? Dec '16 HighschoolFootbal... 1
Does Spencer need a taxi? (Jan '13) Dec '16 Yup 3
Mayor John Hamilton Nov '16 Judge David Hamilton 2
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bloomington, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,112 • Total comments across all topics: 277,737,368

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC