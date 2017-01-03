3 Midwest HIEs begin exchanging patient data
Three health information exchanges in the Midwest are exchanging patient data in a significant step forward to develop and test a Patient Centered Data Home that could serve as a model for exchanging data between HIEs nationwide. The initiative is part of a larger pilot funded by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology to improve interoperability between HIEs.
