Track and Field Opens Indoor Season
ST. LOUIS The Saint Louis indoor track and field squads opened the season this weekend at two meets the Hoosier Open in Bloomington, Indiana, and the Saluki Fast Start meet in Carbondale, Illinois. Billiken Notables Sean Conlin set the school record in the mile with a time of 4:16.72.
