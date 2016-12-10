Shrine of Guadalupe welcomes new rector
Father Elias Mills is now responsible for all the spirituality needs like mass, confessions and people who visit the church. He's originally from Nebraska, but moved to La Crosse from a friary in Bloomington, Indiana where he previously spent 10 years.
Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
