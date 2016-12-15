Shops near you? City researching need for neighborhood commerce

The city is exploring whether there is interest in having small commercial centers within walking or biking distance of more neighborhoods. With a few cases of commercial developments already located in or near residential areas, the Columbus Plan Commission asked the city planning department to see if neighborhood businesses - grocery stores, bookstores or bakeries, for example - could be successfully incorporated into more residential areas, said Emilie Pinkston, senior planner with the city.

