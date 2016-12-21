Report of man with gun at Indiana University was unfounded
Indiana University police say a report of a man with a gun that turned out to be unfounded prompted an emergency notification to campus. The alert went out Tuesday night after officers responded a report of a man trying to conceal a handgun from another person near a residence hall at the school in Bloomington.
