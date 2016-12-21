Mark Bennett: Bells tell a story

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaGiving has a nice ring to it: Therese Gropp makes a donation on Tuesday at Baesler's Market as Tribune-Star columnist Mark Bennett rings the Salvation Army bell. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza For a good cause: Josh Webb makes a donation into the Salvation Army red kettle on Tuesday at Baesler's Market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.