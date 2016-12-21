Man stabbed to death at Bloomington a...

Man stabbed to death at Bloomington apartment

Tuesday Dec 20

Police were called to the 3300 block of Odell Dr. around 1:45 p.m. The victim was taken to a Bloomington hospital where he later died. A suspect is in custody, but detectives say it took three officers to get the handcuffed man into the back of their police cruiser.

