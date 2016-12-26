Male ex-student accused of rape sues school, victim
The female student says the now 21-year-old took advantage of her while she was drunk. He says Indiana University made it tough to defend himself.
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pizza question from an out of towner (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Lewie219
|10
|Josh Chandler is a scammer, beware!
|Dec 18
|Scammeralert
|1
|Monroe County Library - CATS - Matthew Stockwell
|Dec 12
|anonymous tip
|1
|Man charged with child molesting, battery
|Dec 11
|anonymous tip
|1
|Why did Wilson Resign?????
|Dec 7
|HighschoolFootbal...
|1
|Does Spencer need a taxi? (Jan '13)
|Dec 6
|Yup
|3
|Mayor John Hamilton
|Nov '16
|Judge David Hamilton
|2
