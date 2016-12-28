Bloomington police get launchers that fire bean bags
The Bloomington Police Department has added shotgun-like launchers that fire bean bags to the arsenal its officers can use during arrests. The college town's police department plans to assign up to four of the launchers to patrol officers and detectives on each of its three shifts.
