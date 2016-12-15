A Successful Milestone in the Heartland Could Advance HIE Interoperability Nationwide

Three health information exchanges that are part of a larger pilot to develop and test a "Patient Centered Data Home," hit a major milestone today and are now successfully exchanging patient health data among their systems and across state lines. The Indiana Health Information Exchange , Michiana Health Information Network , and East Tennessee Health Information Network reached an agreement to enable data-sharing among their HIEs, ensuring that a patient's healthcare record follows them wherever they seek care.

