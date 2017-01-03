A Bedford Man Killed In Christmas Mor...

A Bedford Man Killed In Christmas Morning Crash

Tuesday Dec 27

David Beyers, Bedford North Lawrence Middle School athletic director and popular teacher, was killed in a crash on Ind. 37 early Christmas morning.

