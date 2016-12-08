4 Indiana cities seek dismissal of LGBT protections lawsuit

Four Indiana cities have asked the Indiana Court of Appeals to overrule a judge's ruling allowing conservative groups to go ahead with a lawsuit challenging anti-discrimination ordinances. The Herald-Times reports the cities of Indianapolis, Bloomington, Carmel and Columbus say the appeals court should take the case because it will cost the cities substantial expense arguing the lawsuit on its merits and because the case involves substantial questions of law that have broad implications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.