12 Employees Laid Off From Baxter HealthCare's Bloomington Facility
Twelve employees were laid off from Baxter Healthcare's Bloomington facility last week, the second round of layoffs for the hospital and renal product manufacturer in the past two years. The Herald Times reports, following 2015's layoff of 36 employees, this round of layoffs marks the second time in as many years that the Bloomington facility at 927 South Curry Pike let workers go after business assessments deemed it necessary.
