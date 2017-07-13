Bloomington zoo leads breeding initiative for snow leopards

An Illinois zoo is heading a program that breeds snow leopards as part of the Snow Leopard Species Survival Plan, which was created after the leopard population began declining in the 1970s. The Pantograph reports that since 2008, Jay Tetzloff of Bloomington's Miller Park Zoo has been leading the charge of the program that breeds snow leopards in nearly 70 North American zoos.

