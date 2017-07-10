Bloomington to celebrate centennial o...

Bloomington to celebrate centennial of street car strike

Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: The Daily Vidette

A commemorative theater/walking tour in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 1917 streetcar strike will take place 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, beginning at Bloomington City Hall. Local streetcar workers formed a union in 1902, but the Bloomington & Normal Street Railway refused to negotiate with them.

