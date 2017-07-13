13th-century Langford culture town coming to light in Illinois
Illinois State University senior Brianna Durkin works on an archaeological site south of Bloomington, Ill. Pieces of animal bones, stone tools, ceramics and other artifacts being unearthed on a farm in rural area and are providing clues to a culture that inhabited a small village more than 750 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diocese Pays $1M in Case Tied to NJ Official (Aug '13)
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|7
|Bloomington Parks and Rec Day Camp - Summer Pro... (Mar '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Normal Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|21
|'Never too old to love' (May '08)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|4
|Vermilion county Tom Cruppenink (Mar '15)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Auto plant shutdown (Jul '15)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|12
|Immigration Policy Seeks to Take Hardened Crimi... (Sep '12)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC