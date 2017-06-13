Urbana council gives inital approval to $46 million budget
The city council gave its initial approval on Monday to the proposed Fiscal Year 2017-18 $46 million budget, which aims to navigate financial uncertainty from the state budget impasse and Carle Foundation Hospital court case. The final budget vote will take place June 19. Among the major proposed budget changes is increasing the food-and-beverage tax from 1 percent to 1.5 percent, which the city expects will provide an additional $390,000.
