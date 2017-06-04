Tom Kacich: High school teacher polit...

Tom Kacich: High school teacher polite about 13th District run

There are at least a half-dozen Democrats thinking about running for their party's nomination in Illinois' 13th Congressional District next year, but only two have actually filed with the Federal Election Commission: Dr. David Gill of Bloomington and Benjamin Webb of Normal. Gill is well-known in the district, having run against U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis in 2012.

