OPINION: You bet he's eyeing Senate
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, speaks with a constituent last week after a town hall at Pontiac's Eagle Events Center. He didn't rule out running for U.S. Senate in 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bloomington Parks and Rec Day Camp - Summer Pro... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Normal Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Sat
|The Anti-Flower C...
|21
|'Never too old to love' (May '08)
|Sat
|The Anti-Flower C...
|4
|Vermilion county Tom Cruppenink (Mar '15)
|Sat
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Auto plant shutdown (Jul '15)
|Sat
|The Anti-Flower C...
|12
|Immigration Policy Seeks to Take Hardened Crimi... (Sep '12)
|Sat
|The Anti-Flower C...
|16
|Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11)
|Sat
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC