Open house at new OSF Weight Management Center

OSF St. Joseph Medical Center will host an open house at the new OSF Weight Management Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 15. The new clinic is in the lower level at 1701 E. College Ave., Bloomington, providing patients convenient access and more space for classes and comfort in the 3,750-square-foot space. The Center offers proven weight-loss options designed to help patients lose weight right away.

