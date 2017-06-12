Mental Health First Aid training program comes to Bloomington

The McLean County Health Department will host a Mental Health First Aid instructor certification training class from Monday through Friday at the McLean County Health Department located at 200 W Front St. in Bloomington. As part of the MHFA Collaborative, this marks the second year in a row that the Central Illinois Area Health Education Center at Illinois State University has covered the costs of bringing trainers from the National Council for Behavioral Health, managers of the program throughout the country, to the McLean County Health Department for the program.

