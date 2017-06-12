Internet singer Austin Jones charged with felony child-pornography production

Austin Jones, a 24-year-old singer popular on YouTube and social media, has been charged with two felony counts of production of child pornography for allegedly persuading underage fans to prove their devotion to him by sending graphic videos shot to his specifications. Jones, of Bloomington, Ill., was arrested Monday at O'Hare International Airport and charged in federal court Tuesday in Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.