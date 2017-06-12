Internet singer Austin Jones charged ...

Internet singer Austin Jones charged with felony child-pornography production

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Austin Jones, a 24-year-old singer popular on YouTube and social media, has been charged with two felony counts of production of child pornography for allegedly persuading underage fans to prove their devotion to him by sending graphic videos shot to his specifications. Jones, of Bloomington, Ill., was arrested Monday at O'Hare International Airport and charged in federal court Tuesday in Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bloomington Parks and Rec Day Camp - Summer Pro... (Mar '16) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 2
Normal Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 21
News 'Never too old to love' (May '08) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 4
Vermilion county Tom Cruppenink (Mar '15) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
Auto plant shutdown (Jul '15) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 12
News Immigration Policy Seeks to Take Hardened Crimi... (Sep '12) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 16
News Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 3
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bloomington, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,525 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC