Honoring a forgotten legacy: Historic...

Honoring a forgotten legacy: Historical marker placed in honor of Scott Bibb

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: RiverBender.com

Robert Wadlow, Elijah P. Lovejoy, Miles Davis... These names invoke familiar images of Alton's great and troubled history, but what about Scott Bibb? Bibb was born a slave in Missouri in 1855. His family moved to Illinois in 1863, during the height of the American Civil War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Diocese Pays $1M in Case Tied to NJ Official (Aug '13) Jun 17 Yidfellas v USA 7
Bloomington Parks and Rec Day Camp - Summer Pro... (Mar '16) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 2
Normal Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 21
News 'Never too old to love' (May '08) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 4
Vermilion county Tom Cruppenink (Mar '15) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
Auto plant shutdown (Jul '15) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 12
News Immigration Policy Seeks to Take Hardened Crimi... (Sep '12) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 16
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bloomington, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,613 • Total comments across all topics: 282,201,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC