Fort Wayne man arrested for robbing b...

Fort Wayne man arrested for robbing bank in Illinois

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

BLOOMINGTON, IL A Fort Wayne man has been arrested in Illinois for the robbery of a PNC Bank branch on Tuesday. Zachary Finchum, 31, was taken into custody after he was pulled over on I-74 by Illinois State Police after they had received a description of him and the vehicle he was driving according to a press release from the Bloomington, Illinois Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Diocese Pays $1M in Case Tied to NJ Official (Aug '13) Jun 17 Yidfellas v USA 7
Bloomington Parks and Rec Day Camp - Summer Pro... (Mar '16) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 2
Normal Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 21
News 'Never too old to love' (May '08) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 4
Vermilion county Tom Cruppenink (Mar '15) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
Auto plant shutdown (Jul '15) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 12
News Immigration Policy Seeks to Take Hardened Crimi... (Sep '12) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 16
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bloomington, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,566 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC