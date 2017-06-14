Fort Wayne man arrested for robbing bank in Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, IL A Fort Wayne man has been arrested in Illinois for the robbery of a PNC Bank branch on Tuesday. Zachary Finchum, 31, was taken into custody after he was pulled over on I-74 by Illinois State Police after they had received a description of him and the vehicle he was driving according to a press release from the Bloomington, Illinois Police Department.
