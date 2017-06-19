EXCHANGE: Illinois State students dig out 13th century town
Pieces of animal bones, stone tools, ceramics and other artifacts being unearthed on a farm in rural area south of Bloomington are providing clues to a culture that inhabited a small village more than 750 years ago. Illinois State University students, under the supervision of Logan Miller, assistant professor of archaeology at Illinois State University, and Jacob Skousen of the Illinois State Archaeological Survey, have been working on the site for three weeks as part of a month-long archaeology field school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diocese Pays $1M in Case Tied to NJ Official (Aug '13)
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|7
|Bloomington Parks and Rec Day Camp - Summer Pro... (Mar '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Normal Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|21
|'Never too old to love' (May '08)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|4
|Vermilion county Tom Cruppenink (Mar '15)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Auto plant shutdown (Jul '15)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|12
|Immigration Policy Seeks to Take Hardened Crimi... (Sep '12)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC