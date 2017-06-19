EXCHANGE: Illinois State students dig...

EXCHANGE: Illinois State students dig out 13th century town

1 hr ago

Pieces of animal bones, stone tools, ceramics and other artifacts being unearthed on a farm in rural area south of Bloomington are providing clues to a culture that inhabited a small village more than 750 years ago. Illinois State University students, under the supervision of Logan Miller, assistant professor of archaeology at Illinois State University, and Jacob Skousen of the Illinois State Archaeological Survey, have been working on the site for three weeks as part of a month-long archaeology field school.

