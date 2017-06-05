Child struck by car in Bloomington dies
Officials tell WAND News that Mackenzy Brown, 6, was pronounced dead at the Children's Hospital of Illinois in Peoria on Monday. Bloomington police say Brown was struck by a car in the 2400 block of Bunn Street at about 2:10 p.m. on June 3. Bloomington Police Sergeant Ray Craft says Brown was transported to Peoria for treatment, and that this incident appears to have been "a tragic accident," and was not intentional.
