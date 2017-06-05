Child struck by car in Bloomington dies

Child struck by car in Bloomington dies

Tuesday Jun 6

Officials tell WAND News that Mackenzy Brown, 6, was pronounced dead at the Children's Hospital of Illinois in Peoria on Monday. Bloomington police say Brown was struck by a car in the 2400 block of Bunn Street at about 2:10 p.m. on June 3. Bloomington Police Sergeant Ray Craft says Brown was transported to Peoria for treatment, and that this incident appears to have been "a tragic accident," and was not intentional.

