Chicago Public School Graduation
Eighth graders graduate from Whittier Dual Language School in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood earlier this month. Latino students now constitute the largest ethnic group in CPS, nearly 47 percent of all students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEZ-FM Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diocese Pays $1M in Case Tied to NJ Official (Aug '13)
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|7
|Bloomington Parks and Rec Day Camp - Summer Pro... (Mar '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Normal Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|21
|'Never too old to love' (May '08)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|4
|Vermilion county Tom Cruppenink (Mar '15)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Auto plant shutdown (Jul '15)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|12
|Immigration Policy Seeks to Take Hardened Crimi... (Sep '12)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC