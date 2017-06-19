Bridgestone Bloomington plant receive...

Bridgestone Bloomington plant receives Caterpillar certification

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Tire Business

Bridgestone Americas Inc.'s off-road tire plant in Bloomington, Ill., received a platinum-level distinction in the Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process Certification, which is the highest possible honor. "This recognition is a reflection of our commitment and a testament to our dedicated employees in our Bloomington Plant and Americas Technical Center, and in Customer Support, and Logistics and Supply Chain Management, all of whom deliver quality and innovation through their work in product, engineering and manufacturing performance, to customers like Caterpillar," Eugene Johnston, executive director, original equipment manufacturers global support, Bridgestone Americas, said in a statement.

