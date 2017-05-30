Bloomington's Miller Park Zoo sees more visitors, revenue
The Miller Park Zoo in central Illinois is seeing increased attendance and revenue for the second year in a row. The Pantagraph reports that the zoo's attendance was more than 123,000 in the fiscal year that ended April 30. That's up from about 114,300 in the previous fiscal year.
