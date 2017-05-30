Bloomington's Miller Park Zoo sees mo...

Bloomington's Miller Park Zoo sees more visitors, revenue

The Miller Park Zoo in central Illinois is seeing increased attendance and revenue for the second year in a row. The Pantagraph reports that the zoo's attendance was more than 123,000 in the fiscal year that ended April 30. That's up from about 114,300 in the previous fiscal year.

