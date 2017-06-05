Bloomington child struck by vehicle, ...

Bloomington child struck by vehicle, taken to hospital

Bloomington police say officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the 2400 block of Bunn Street at about 2:10 p.m. Upon arriving, officers say they found the girl, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Bloomington Police Sergeant Ray Craft tells WAND News that the girl was transported to a hospital in Peoria, and that this incident appears to have been "a tragic accident," and was not intentional.

