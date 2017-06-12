Asmark, AGCO Open Training Center For...

Asmark, AGCO Open Training Center For Beginning Applicators

ASMARK, AGCO OPEN TRAINING CENTER FOR BEGINNING APPLICATORS Jun. 14, 2017 Source: AGCO news release AGCO Corporation and the Asmark Institute have opened a new Applicator Training Center, created in a collaboration between the two organizations. The specially designed facility located in Bloomington, Ill., is the home of the new Applicator Training Course, a four-day program dedicated to educating individuals with little or no background in the application of crop protection products and plant nutrients.

