Twin Cities Ballet presents 'Cinderella' at Braden Auditorium
Twin Cities School of Dance of Bloomington will perform Sergei Prokofiev's ballet "Cinderella" Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Braden Auditorium. Twin Cities School of Dance of Bloomington will perform Sergei Prokofiev's ballet "Cinderella" Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Braden Auditorium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Mar '17
|F her stilettos
|2
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar '17
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb '17
|glitterati
|1
|Local racism
|Feb '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Comically
|14
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC