Twin Cities Ballet presents 'Cinderella' at Braden Auditorium

Twin Cities School of Dance of Bloomington will perform Sergei Prokofiev's ballet "Cinderella" Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Braden Auditorium. Twin Cities School of Dance of Bloomington will perform Sergei Prokofiev's ballet "Cinderella" Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Braden Auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.