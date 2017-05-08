State Farm to consolidate facilities

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company today announced plans to exit eleven facilities in stages over the course of several years, beginning in 2018. The work from these facilities will move to the company's headquarters in Bloomington, Ill., its offices in Atlanta, Dallas, and Phoenix, as well as a number of existing locations across the U.S. These changes will affect approximately 4,200 of the company's nearly 70,000 employees.

