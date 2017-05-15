St. Charles native receives graduate honors at Illinois Wesleyan University
St. Charles native Connor Speck received the Hope Ellen Pape President's Club Award in the Fine Arts during recent commencement exercises at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Ill. The award is given for outstanding accomplishment in art, music or theater arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are you a State Farm Employee affected by closu... (Aug '13)
|May 5
|ree
|40
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Mar '17
|F her stilettos
|2
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar '17
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb '17
|glitterati
|1
|Local racism
|Feb '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Comically
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC