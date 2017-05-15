RLI Promotes Thomas L. Brown to Senio...

RLI Promotes Thomas L. Brown to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

RLI Corp. announced today that Thomas L. Brown has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. He will continue to maintain strategic leadership responsibility for RLI's accounting and financial operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are you a State Farm Employee affected by closu... (Aug '13) May 5 ree 40
Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis Mar '17 F her stilettos 2
Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil... Mar '17 Editusername 1
News Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri... Feb '17 glitterati 1
Local racism Feb '17 Concerned Citizen 1
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb '17 Phart Sparklingly 8
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb '17 Phart Comically 14
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Bloomington, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,909 • Total comments across all topics: 281,037,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC