RLI Promotes Thomas L. Brown to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
RLI Corp. announced today that Thomas L. Brown has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. He will continue to maintain strategic leadership responsibility for RLI's accounting and financial operations.
