Nude photos land ex-boyfriend in jail
The woman told Oxford police that she was at her ex-boyfriend's house, working on his Apple laptop computer when she came across nude photos of herself. Police say the photos appear to have been taken while the victim was asleep in her bed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are you a State Farm Employee affected by closu... (Aug '13)
|10 hr
|ree
|40
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Mar '17
|F her stilettos
|2
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar '17
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb '17
|glitterati
|1
|Local racism
|Feb '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Comically
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC