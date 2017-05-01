Museum of History to hold Keep Famili...

Museum of History to hold Keep Families Together march

The Keep Families Together rally and march will be hosted from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the McLean County Museum of History. The march is hosted by the Immigration Project , Immigrant and Refugee Support Network of Central Illinois , the Illinois People's Action and YWCA .

