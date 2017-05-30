Mayors move beyond differences, pledge cooperation
Early this spring, the usually warm relationship between Bloomington and Normal iced over as leaders within the two communities were at odds over the fate of a longstanding, cooperative agreement. In Normal, Mayor Chris Koos has heartily championed the value of Metro Zone, a 30-year-old tax-sharing economic development area that helped fund infrastructure and other shared costs between the two communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|May 29
|MyPenIsDying
|2
|Are you a State Farm Employee affected by closu... (Aug '13)
|May 5
|ree
|40
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Mar '17
|F her stilettos
|2
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar '17
|Editusername
|1
|Local racism
|Feb '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Comically
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC