Man shot in the back Sunday

Man shot in the back Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of 16th and Ash Streets. Police said the victim had been standing outside the front door of a home when he was shot in the shoulder blade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri... May 29 MyPenIsDying 2
Are you a State Farm Employee affected by closu... (Aug '13) May 5 ree 40
Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis Mar '17 F her stilettos 2
Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil... Mar '17 Editusername 1
Local racism Feb '17 Concerned Citizen 1
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb '17 Phart Sparklingly 8
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb '17 Phart Comically 14
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Bloomington, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,798 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC