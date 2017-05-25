Lest we forget

Lest we forget

First called Decoration Day and marked by the "decoration" of military graves following the Civil War, the remembrance has evolved into a national holiday to remember those who have died in the line of service. To those who loved them, they are more than names on casualty lists.

