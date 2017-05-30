Illinois Farm Bureau and Rivian Automotive join hazardous waste effort
The Illinois Farm Bureau and Rivian Automotive pledged its support of the McLean County Household Hazardous Waste collection event for fall 2017. The Illinois Farm Bureau and Rivian Automotive pledged its support of the McLean County Household Hazardous Waste collection event for fall 2017.
