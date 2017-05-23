Heart specialist office renamed
OSF HealthCare renamed Cardiovascular Health Specialists in Bloomington; it now is known as OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute-Bloomington-Eastland Drive. Cardiologist Dr. Patrick Murphy and his staff will remain at their current location, 1505 Eastland Drive, Suite 1400, Bloomington.
