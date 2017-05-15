GROWMARK Foundation Announces Its 15 ...

GROWMARK Foundation Announces Its 15 Scholarship Recipients

GROWMARK FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES ITS 15 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS May 22, 2017 Source: GROWMARK news release sent via AgPR --the news distribution service for agriculture Fifteen agriculture students have been selected as the first class of recipients of The GROWMARK Foundation scholarship. More than 125 students from across the United States and Ontario, Canada, applied for the award.

